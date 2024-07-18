Sullivan, Michael F.

SODUS POINT: Michael F. Sullivan, a long-time resident of Webster, New York, and then Sodus Point, New York, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2024, at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife of nearly 16 years, Gail McDougall Sullivan. Mike was also survived by Gail’s two children, Michelle McDougall Keim and Clifford A. (“Cam”) McDougall, and Gail’s five grandchildren, McKenzie D. Keim, Alexander A. (“Zander”) Keim, George C. McDougall, Eliza M. McDougall and Molly R. McDougall, to all of whom Mike was affectionately “Papa.”

Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Jo Ann B. Sullivan. Mike is survived by three children with Jo: Jeffrey M. Sullivan, Brian P. Sullivan and Erin Sullivan Wanek. He is further survived by nine grandchildren: Adam T. Sullivan, Michael P. Sullivan, Abi Jo Wanek, Sean P. Sullivan, William J. Sullivan, Eric B. Sullivan, Jeffrey Jason (“JJ”) Wanek, Margaret E. (“Maggie”) Wanek, and Katherine S. (“Kit”) Wanek.

Mike was born in 1942 in New Paltz, New York, the older of the two children of the late Francis C. and Doris B. Sullivan, and is survived by his brother Gerald J. Sullivan of Brunswick, Maine.

Mike was a gifted student in high school, attended St. Lawrence University on scholarship where he excelled in math and difficult subjects such as the oft dreaded “orgo,” went South for graduate school and received his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He married a Southerner, Jo Ann Bonnet, in 1967 in Chapel Hill, whom he met on a blind date arranged by Jo’s sister, who was married to another organic chemistry doctoral student. Mike and Jo moved to Rochester, New York, where Mike worked for Eastman Kodak for 32 years until 1999. While at Kodak, he worked in research and development, invented or co-invented patents for photothermographic and electroless plating processes, and then moved into management for Kodak’s film emulsion and manufacturing operations, including as Vice President – Kodak Professional and at retirement as Director of Manufacturing Research and Engineering. After Kodak, Mike consulted for technology businesses with a manufacturing aspect. When he retired to the Village of Sodus Point, he was elected mayor and served for approximately 10 years, until 2013.

Mike felt fortunate to have met Gail McDougall, another long-time Sodus Bay resident who, as had Mike, lost a loved spouse to cancer. They married in 2008, built a home in Costa Rica and for many years enjoyed the best of Sodus Bay and Lake Ontario in the summers and early fall – gardening, farmstands, boating, occasional fishing and of course ample time with their friends and family – and the best of Costa Rican temperate rain forest when winter settled on Sodus Point. Mike was active in his community beyond serving as mayor, particularly with the Sodus Bay Historical Society, where he was President for several years. Mike viewed as important his roles as spouse, provider and contributing citizen.

Mike was consistently very direct, often forceful and not infrequently terse and impatient. His co-workers remember and respected his honesty, forthrightness, fair but high expectations and genuine support of their careers, because behind his piercing pale blue eyes and nominal gruffness, Mike cared about them, his friends and his family. He was an avid reader, had an excellent memory and was keenly sharp until death. Being fluent in chemical names and mentally acute, albeit in recent steep physical decline, during his hospital stays Mike surprised the medical staff with his understanding of his medications and treatment and kept them on their toes. But they liked him, and several commented on the color of his eyes.

Unsurprisingly, Mike loved Carolina blue and was a lifelong fan of Tar Heel basketball, although his inherent intensity made it difficult for him to watch games and for his family to watch with him.

An informal reception will be held for family and friends at the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum, 7606 North Ontario Street, Sodus Point, New York, at 3:30 p.m. on August 24, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike’s name to the Sodus Bay Historical Society/Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum (sodusbaylighthouse.org).