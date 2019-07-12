Sullivan, Michael

SODUS: Michael Sullivan, age 84, passed away at Newark Hospital on July 11, 2019. He was a proud army vet, having served in both Korean and Vietnam Wars. Michael was a retired machinist from, Xerox. He is predeceased by his parents, Richard and Geraldine Sullivan; his son, Michael Jr. and his brother, Arthur. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Georgette; sons, Brad of Alabama and Jerry of Florida; daughter, Kathleen Malota; brother Richard of Belfast, NY; and many grandchildren. Military Burial will be held in Belfast at the convenience of the family.