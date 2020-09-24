Sullivan, Patricia C.

NEWARK: Patricia C. Sullivan, 85, died Monday (September 21, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Friends may call from 3-5 PM on Sunday (Sept.. 27th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Face masks will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday (Sept. 28th) at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Memorials in her name may be made to either St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester Chapter, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620. Mrs. Sullivan was born on April 20, 1935 the daughter of Clarence John and Mary Janeski Chapman in Elmira, NY. On May 25th 1957 she married John Sullivan whom she would spend 63 years with. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark. She worked for many years at Graybill Real Estate. Pat loved camping, fishing and golf. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family. Patricia is survived by her loving and devoted husband John; two daughers Susan Sullivan of Buffalo and Colleen (James) Bruni of Newark; two sons Kevin (Susan) Sullivan of Newark and Michael (Wendy) Sullivan of Fairport; six grandchildren Emily (Patrick) Bruni-Insley, Anthony Bruni, Sean Sullivan, Shannon Sullivan, Kassidy Sullivan and Mary (Mike) Rabbene; two great grandchildren Jackson and Brody; a brother Daniel (Linda) Chapman of Elmira; a sister Elizabeth (Richard) Taylor of Buffalo; a sister-in-law Anne Chapman. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother C. John Chapman. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com