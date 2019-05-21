Surline, Robert E. 

ONTARIO: Robert passed away on May 20, 2019 at age 81. He is survived by his children, Bob (Cindy) Surline, Mary English and Wendy (Darryl) Davis; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Kay Foster and several nieces and nephews. Bob would do anything for his family and friends. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed tinkering and fixing many different items. All services for Bob will be held privately. Contributions in memory of Bob may be directed to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. To leave the family an online condolence or to light a digital candle, please visit, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.