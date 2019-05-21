Obituaries
Surline, Robert E.
ONTARIO: Robert passed away on May 20, 2019 at age 81. He is survived by his children, Bob (Cindy) Surline, Mary English and Wendy (Darryl) Davis; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Kay Foster and several nieces and nephews. Bob would do anything for his family and friends. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed tinkering and fixing many different items. All services for Bob will be held privately. Contributions in memory of Bob may be directed to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. To leave the family an online condolence or to light a digital candle, please visit, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
Palmyra Canaltown Days returns September 14, 15
Come out for the 52nd Annual Canaltown Days, Saturday, September 14 from 10-6 and Sunday, September 15 from 10-4 Grand...
Newark Scout pours new floors at baseball dugouts
Last Firday, Matthew Hutteman was joined by fellow scounts at Hallagans Fields in Newark to work on earing their Eage...
Times of Wayne County Fall Sports Preview
Recent Obituaries
Sneed, Herbert Lee
HURON NY/ELLENWOOD GA: Herbert Lee Sneed passed away on Sunday, July 28 at the age of 82 years. Born on...
Oosterling, Judy N
ONTARIO/GASTONIA, NC: Went home to be with The Lord on August 28, 2019. Predeceased by her brother, Jon Nicholson; infant...
Frank, Richard
NEWARK: Richard Frank, died Wednesday (August 28, 2019) at his home. Richard was born on March 14, 1957 in Newark...