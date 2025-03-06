Sutton, Barbara D. (LaFrance)

CLYDE: Barbara D. Sutton,81, has gone to be with the Lord, with family by her side at Geneva General Hospital on Saturday March 1, 2025.

Funeral services are being planned for Summer of 2025.

Barbara was born in Schenectady NY, the daughter of the late Elwyn and Eleanor Lange LaFrance. For many years she worked at Parker Hannifin. In retirement she earned her ministers’ license. She was a literacy advocate and loved helping people learn to read.

She is survived by two sons Ronald J.(Maxine) and David C. Sutton; a grandson Darren M. Sutton. She was predeceased by her parents and the father of her children George W. Sutton.

