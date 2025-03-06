What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Sutton, Barbara D. (LaFrance)

March 6, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

CLYDE: Barbara D. Sutton,81, has gone to be with the Lord, with family by her side at Geneva General Hospital on Saturday March 1, 2025.

Funeral services are being planned for Summer of 2025.

Barbara was born in Schenectady NY, the daughter of the late Elwyn and Eleanor Lange LaFrance. For many years she worked at Parker Hannifin. In retirement she earned her ministers’ license. She was a literacy advocate and loved helping people learn to read.

She is survived by two sons Ronald J.(Maxine) and David C. Sutton; a grandson Darren M. Sutton. She was predeceased by her parents and the father of her children George W. Sutton.

www.barisfuneralhome.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.