Sutton, George W.

WOLCOTT: George Sutton, 65, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Sunday, May 9, 2023.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, May 13 from 2 – 4 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street. A Military service will follow at the funeral home at 4.

George was born on April 30, 1958 in Newark, the son of George R. Sutton and Helen L. (Lucia) Rabjohns. He was a “Jack of all trades” and worked as a Toe Motor operator at Pamona Packing, Wolcott. George loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, Indiana artifacts and playing with the grandchildren.

George is survived by his soul mate Deborah L, Kerr; his mother Helen(James) Rabjohns; his father George; his daughter Patiance J. (Shawn) Viele; sons George WA and James W. Sutton; sister Sharon (Mike) Compton; grandchildren Madelyne, George IV, Bella, Jaxson, Jaslyne, Primrose, Emily, max and Geneviève; a step-sister Tracy Rabjohns; a step-brother, Russell (Tina) Rabjohns.