Suwyn, Carolyn J. (Lamon)

NEWARK: Carolyn Suwyn, 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with her family by her side at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

Please join the family at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at East Newark Cemetery, Vienna Road, Newark for Carolyn’s graveside service.

Carolyn was born the daughter of the late Clarence and Gladys (Pratt) Lamon on Friday, October 16, 1942, in Watertown, NY. Carolyn grew up in the Watertown area attending high school in Gouverneur, NY. She was a homemaker raising her family, and with her husband Ike, they owned Ike’s bait and tackle shop on Filkins Road. Carolyn loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and cherished her dogs almost as much as her kids.

Carolyn will be remembered by her children Tina (Steven) Kline, Bill Hall, Jim Hall and Wendy (Don) Jakobi; grandchildren Allyssa (Kris) Harrington, Jacob Kline, Elizabeth Kline, Luke Hall, Caleb Hall, Christopher Hall, Dakota Hall, Andrew Hall, Briana Hall, Gage Hall and Rylie Jakobi; two great-grandchildren Lillianna Hall and Avery Harrington; brother, Fred (Patricia) Lamon; brother-in-law, Chet Syp; niece and nephews Jonathan (Kara) Lamon, Daniel (Nancy) Lamon, Kelly Syp and Tom Syp.

Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Isaac Suwyn; and a sister, Rosalyn Syp.

