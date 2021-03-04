Suwyn, Lois

WALWORTH: Passed away Saturday, February 27, at age 66, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband William Suwyn; her parents Irvin and Marian Schultz; siblings, Philip Schultz, Phyllis Schlesing and Edward Schultz. She is survived by her children, Tina (James) Jackson and Robert (Nikki) Suwyn; grandchildren Cody, Amber, Laura, Sarah and Shelby; siblings, Edna Tuchrello, Marvin Schultz, Darlene Webb, Marion (Jill) Schultz and Francis (Gail) Schultz, several nieces and nephews. Lois worked at Pal-Mac school district and enjoyed working with children. Lois adored her children and always supported them. She cherished her grandchildren and enjoyed every moment she spent with them. Her goddaughter, Jackie, held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed horses, dogs, and cats. Her dog, Abby, and her cat Snickers, followed her all over the place. Lois was a very caring, loving, and giving person. She was a very faithful person and shared her faith with others. Lois enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, music, bird watching and family gatherings. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Social distancing practices will be required and masks must be worn by visitors. Those wishing to attend are asked to click on the RSVP button below to reserve a time to attend. Service, and interment at Macedon Village Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Lois’ memory may be made to Wilmot Cancer Center or Cracker Box Palace.