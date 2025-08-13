What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Swan, Douglas G. 

August 13, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

SHORTSVILLE: Douglas G. Swan, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 11, 2025.

There will be no prior calling hours. A celebration of Douglas’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Rose Cemetery.

Douglas was born January 23, 1947 in Johnson City, NY, the son of the late Howard and Ruth Swan. He served in the Army from 1964 – 1968. In 1975 he married the love of his life, Sharon. Douglas retired from Mobil Chemical as a Production Specialist. He enjoyed carpentry and was a master woodworker.  But most important to Douglas was his family.

Douglas will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years Sharon Swan; children Shari Swan and Keith (Tammy) Haskell; grandchildren Branden and Lindsey Haskell; brothers Darrell and Kevin; sister Brenda; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.