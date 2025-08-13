Swan, Douglas G. 

SHORTSVILLE: Douglas G. Swan, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 11, 2025.

There will be no prior calling hours. A celebration of Douglas’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Rose Cemetery.

Douglas was born January 23, 1947 in Johnson City, NY, the son of the late Howard and Ruth Swan. He served in the Army from 1964 – 1968. In 1975 he married the love of his life, Sharon. Douglas retired from Mobil Chemical as a Production Specialist. He enjoyed carpentry and was a master woodworker. But most important to Douglas was his family.

Douglas will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years Sharon Swan; children Shari Swan and Keith (Tammy) Haskell; grandchildren Branden and Lindsey Haskell; brothers Darrell and Kevin; sister Brenda; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.