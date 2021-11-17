Swann, Ralph E.

LYONS: Ralph E. Swann, 81, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Oswego Hospital.

Friends and family were invited to a graveside service at 10 AM on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Newark Cemetery, N. Main St. in Newark

Mr. Swann was born in Lyons, NY on April 29, 1940 the son of the late Lewis and Hazel Sipes Swann. He was considered one of Lyons great baseball players. He served in the US Airforce from 1960-1964. He worked in Quality Control at Parker Hannifin in Lyons for 45 years. He was a member at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Newark.

Ralph is survived by four sons Jeffrey Swann of Newark, Joel Swann of Cuba, NY, Jamie (Robin) Swann of Newark, Jason (Jody) Swann of Lyons; eight grandchildren; his ex-wife Georgine Swann; a brother Daniel Swann. He was predeceased by a sister Betty Helstrom; two brothers Paul and Chester Swann.

keysorfuneralhomes.com