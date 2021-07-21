Swanson, Kenneth L.

CLYDE: Kenneth Leonard Swanson, 84, of Clyde NY, passed away July 18, 2021 at the Wayne County Nursing Home and Rehab Center on Nye Rd in Lyons NY.

He was born March 15, 1937 in Seneca Falls to Kenneth (Red) and Florence Swanson. He married Lucille on April 12, 1980. Ken was a skilled welder and fabricator. He was the founding owner of Paradise Speedway in Geneva NY, until he took over Swanson’s Welding in Clyde NY, after his father passed away. Ken was an avid motorcyclist and also enjoyed motorcycle and car racing. He even built car and motorcycle frames for racing. Ken was a member of Clyde Lions Club as well as Clyde United Methodist Church for a number of years. He enjoyed hunting, scuba diving and photography. After retirement he was able to enjoy his winters in Florida. Ken enjoyed a full life with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was very grateful to his dedicated caretakers Lisa Stoughtenger and his granddaughter Jennifer Rice at home as well as the wonderful care provided at Wayne County Nursing Home and Rehab facility.

Ken is survived by his wife, Lucille of Clifton Springs, one son, Tom Swanson and two stepchildren, Robert (Leasa) Stresing and Cheryl Pulcheon, sisters Gloria (Rudy) Schweitz, Carol (Ernie) Schweitz, Marilyn (Neil) Bunker, sisters-in-law Georgia (Mike) Migas and Ellen (Carl) Hammel. He is predeceased by his parents, step children Debra Stresing and Douglas Stresing, his sister Lucille Bradford and brother Mark Swanson.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation in Lyons NY.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home