Swart, Kenneth R.

LYONS: Kenneth R. Swart, age 61, of Water Street, died Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020. Friends may call Monday Aug. 24, 11-1 PM, at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons, where services will be at 1PM. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery with Military Honors. Masks are required, and distancing is to be observed. Ken was born in Clifton Springs on December 20, 1959, son of Roswell & Evelyn Ingraham Swart. He was a self employed handyman, who was a fixture in Lyons, & was a casual cocktail drinker. He served in the Navy & was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, in Lyons, Newark VFW, & former member of Lyons Rod & Gun Club. Survived by daughters Stephanie & Nicole Swart, 2 sisters, Mary Stone, & Jennie Castle.several nieces, nephews, grandchildren. Close friends Joe & Penny Couturier & Pete DeRycke, & Maury Beman. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com