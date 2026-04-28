Swartele, Michael R.

Newark: Michael R. Swartele, age 68, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, surrounded by his loving family and friends, after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

A private burial will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery in Clifton Springs, NY. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Friday, May 8, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Phelps American Legion (1346 NY-96, Phelps, NY 14532). Those who wish are welcome to stay afterward as we continue sharing stories, raising a glass, and celebrating Mike in the way he would have loved. In keeping with his easy going nature, casual attire is encouraged, he would have chosen jeans himself.

Born on September 17, 1957, in Clifton Springs, NY, Mike was the son of the late August and Theresa Swartele. He worked in various construction roles throughout the Rochester area before spending the past 13 years with Plassche Lumber in Newark, NY. There, he was known for his kindness and his willingness to help every customer who walked through the door.

Above all else, Mike loved his family. He was a wonderful husband, loving father, and his granddaughter, Ruby, was the light of his life. He cherished his frequent trips to Florida to visit his daughter, Heidi, and her family. At home, he and his wife enjoyed exploring local restaurants and bars with the people they loved, gathering for good food or simply relaxing together over cocktails. His signature drink was a Jack and Coke. Mike also enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, and cheering on his beloved Buffalo Bills.

Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen Swartele; his daughter, Heidi (Chris) Isaacs; and his granddaughter, Ruby, all of Florida. He is also survived by his brother, John (Marla) Swartele of Shortsville, NY; his sister, Ann Leverty (Clifford Townley) of Geneva, NY; and many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Dave Sauerhafer. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Phil Leverty.

Mike will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Joseph DiTursi and the nurses at the Lipson Cancer Center, as well as the staff at Newark Wayne Hospital, Rochester Regional Hospital, and Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, for their exceptional care and compassion throughout Mike’s illness.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s memory to Laurel House, Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513 at https://laurelhousecomfortcare.org/general-donations-memorial/.