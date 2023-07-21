Powered by Dark Sky
Swarts, Donna Lee

by WayneTimes.com
July 20, 2023

NEWARK: Donna Lee Swarts 83, died July 19, 2023.

Friends and family may call Thursday, July 27, 4 to 5 PM at the Schulz Pusateri Funeral Home , 103 Maple Court, Newark. Services will be held at 5 PM. Memorials to Humane Society of Wayne County 1475 County House Rd., Newark.

Donna was born Donna Lee Kishbough, on June 18, 1940 in Fairport , to Ella & Conrad Kishbough.

Survived by a daughter Lori ( Bill) Taney of Newark, 3 granddaughters; Dana ( Micah) Bialaszewski, Nicole( Blake) Schroeder, Jordan ( Dom) Camblin , 6 great grandchildren; Ella, Ethan,&  Conrad Bialaszewski  of Brighton, Camille, & Carmine , of Newark, And Julia Reese Camblin , of Amherst.

Donna was predeceased by a ex-husband Gerald Swarts, daughters Lisa Marie, and Cheryl Anne, Brothers George, Carl; sisters Arlea &  Patsy, brother-in-law Ed Skerwlski , 2 nieces, & 2 nephews. Visit www.legacy.com

