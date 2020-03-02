Swartwood, Eva M. 

WOLCOTT: Age 91, went to be with the Lord, Friday February 28th, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, James Swartwood Sr. and son, Ronald Swartwood. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Carol) Swartwood, Richard Swartwood, Sandra (Joseph) Furman and James Swartwood Jr.; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Leon (Jane) Rasbeck; and a host of other relatives and friends. Eva loved the Lord and was a Lifetime Member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Fairhaven. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and watching Yankee baseball games on television. She loved baking cookies for everyone, and everyone looked forward to receiving them. A Graveside Service will be held 10:00am Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at North Wolcott Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to: Lifetime Care Hospice, 800 W. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com