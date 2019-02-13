Obituaries
Swerzak, Margaret E.
SODUS: Age 79 formerly of Rochester, NY passed away at Sodus Rehabilitation & Nursing in Sodus, NY on January 3, 2019. Interment in Oatka Cemetery, Scottsville, NY in the Spring due to weather. See www.hsnorton.com for posted date of burial when scheduled. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551.
Ferris, Lawrence George
PALM COAST, FL: Born 22 November 1939 in Savannah, NY, to Esther May Ferris (née Markle) and Paul Joseph Ferris,...
Arnold, Sandra K.
LYONS: Age 64, of Gansz Rd., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 9, 2019. Sandra was born March 10, 1954, a...