Swick, Gary A.

NEWARK: Entered into rest on July 4, 2021 at age 76.

Predeceased by his parents Edward and Virginia Swick; brothers: Edward and Richard Swick.

Gary retired after 35 years from Xerox Corporation as a Tool Maker Engineer. He was proud of earning the highest degree as a Pilgrim in the Moose International.

Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marilyn (Witt) Swick; sons: John (Karen) and Joseph (Holly) Swick; granddaughter: Jenna Grace Swick; beloved pet: Roxie; brother: Ralph (Veronica) Swick; many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In loving memory of Gary, donations can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society.

