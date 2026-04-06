Switzer, Gregory W.

September 22, 1946 – March 26, 2026

Sodus Point; Gregory William Switzer, a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, teacher, and devoted friend, passed away suddenly at his winter home in Nokomis, Florida, on March 26, 2026, at the age of 79.

Greg was born on September 22, 1946, in Pulaski, New York. He was one of nine children of Merritt (“Bud”) and Anne Switzer.

Greg attended SUNY Oswego, where he was a proud and active member of the Delta Kappa Kappa fraternity throughout his life. He went on to serve as a technology teacher at Wayne Central High School for over 30 years, where he impacted the lives of countless students. Gregory owned and operated Prime Time Charters for over 35 years, teaching many how to successfully fish both Sodus Bay and Lake Ontario.

Greg was a man who found his greatest joy in the simple and meaningful moments of life. Whether casting a line at his favorite fishing spot at sunrise or tending to his beloved “property”, he had a way of making every moment feel special.

He was deeply dedicated to helping others—family, friends, and even strangers—always offering a hand when it was needed most. Above all, Greg was devoted to his family. He was a loving husband whose steady presence and unwavering support formed the foundation of his home. As a father, he led with both strength and gentleness, teaching by example the values of hard work, honesty, and compassion. As a grandfather, he delighted in every laugh, every story, and every opportunity to pass along his wisdom—and maybe a few fishing tips.

Greg is survived by his loving wife, Mary Sue; his daughters, Laura (David) Brown and Melanie (Benjamin) DeBadts; and his cherished grandchildren, Austin, Sierra, Evan, Jackson, Kendall, Maya and Connor.

He is also survived by his siblings, Douglas, Patricia (Herb) Clark, Vincent, Loretta, Martin, and Leslie; his sisters-in-law, Patricia Karp and Judith Powers; his brother-in-law, George (Beth) Powers; as well as many extended family members, friends, and former students.

He was predeceased by his parents; his mother-in-law, Florence Powers; his brothers, Phillip and Frederick; his brothers-in-law, Jay Harris and Gary Powers; and his sister-in-law, Annette Switzer.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours at Norton’s Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street, Sodus, NY, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 54 West Main Street, Sodus, NY, on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall.

Donations in Greg’s memory may be made to Crackerbox Palace Farm Animal Sanctuary (crackerboxpalace.org), Tunnel to Towers Foundation (T2T.org), or the Sodus Point Fire Department (P.O. Box 139, Sodus Point, NY 14555).