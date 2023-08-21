Switzer, Helen M. 

MARION: Entered into rest on August 18, 2023 at the age of 93. She is predeceased by her husband, Ralph Switzer; son-in- laws, Karl Whitney, Mike Suschinski; daughter-in-law, Candy Switzer;. Survived by her loving children, Shari Whitney, Deborah Suschinski, Shelley (Mark) Doiron, and Gary Switzer; 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 great-greatgrandchildren, 2 brothers, a sister and many friends.

Helen enjoyed selling her creations at craft shows, reading, sewing, baking and most of all being with her family.

Friends and family are invited to call Wednesday, August 23rd, 1PM till 2PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held at 2PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to Rochester Regional Health Foundations, Hospice Care, 330 Monroe Ave., Suite 400,

Rochester, NY 14607. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com