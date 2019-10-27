Syracuse, Mary Louise (DeJaeger)

MACEDON (FORMERLY OF CANANDAIGUA): Mary Lou Syracuse passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born May 25, 1927, in Farmington NY to the late Adrian and Selina “Ruebens” DeJaeger. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Carmen Syracuse and daughter, Ann Marie Lewis Burns. Mary Lou is survived by her brother Edward (Joyce) DeJaeger; sister, Rosemary DeJaeger; son, Anthony (Cynthia) Syracuse; grandchildren, Karen (Patrick) Smith, Emily Syracuse, Jessica Lewis, James (Virna) Lewis, Kelly Burns and her fiancé Matthew Boswell; great-grandchild, Wesson Smith; extended family and many, many dear friends. Mary Lou had a large circle of friends and was loved by many. She was famous for her upbeat attitude and active lifestyle. She took advantage of every opportunity for day trips from her residence or lunch dates with her friends. Many have expressed their love for her and admiration for her full embrace of life’s gifts, even at an advanced age. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Parkwood Heights community as her time spent there was one of the highlights of her life. Thank you to the nurses and staff at Strong Memorial Hospital for their kindness and the compassionate care she recently received there. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life at White Haven Memorial Park (All Seasons Chapel), 210 Marsh Road, Pittsford, NY on Saturday, November 9 at 1:00 PM. Please meet by 12:45PM at the main entrance. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Golisano Children’s Hospital, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY 14642. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.