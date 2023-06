NEWARK: Judy Szilagyi, 82, passed away on Sunday June 25, 2023 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville.

Funeral Services were held at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home. Burial wass in East Newark Cemetery.

Judy was born in Lyons, NY on February 18, 1941 the daughter of the late Michael and Louise Buttaccio Petitti. For many years she worked at the Newark Public Library. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark.

Judy is survived by her son Michael (Alicia) Szilagyi of Lancaster NY; a grandson Michael Szilagy. She was predeceased by her husband Bela in 2009.

