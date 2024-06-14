Taber, Kathryn (Wadsworth)

Kathryn (Wadsworth) Taber, 96, of Murrysville, formally of Wolcott NY, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2024. She was born September 11, 1927, in Williamson NY, a daughter of the late Glen and Lilias (Forman) Wadsworth.

Kathryn owned several cats throughout her life, her final cat was named Pepper who she doted on. She loved gardening and watching her game shows, she was also an avid Bridge player.

In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lester W. Taber, grandson, Jeremy Brockmyre, her sister, Jean Hatter, and brother-in-law Ted Hatter.

Kathryn will be sadly missed by her daughters, Donna M. Taber, Lorna J. (George) Brockmyer, Brenda L.Banwar, brother, Terry (Susan) Wadsworth, numerous nieces and nephews.

Kathryn was a proud grandmother of Nathan Banwar, Rob Banwar, great-grandchildren, Cody Banwar, and Caleb Banwar, whom she loved dearly, and an aunt to Lisa Foltz whom she was very close with.

Respecting the family’s wishes, all arrangements will be private at Huron Cemetery.

Vaia Funeral Home Inc., 463 Athena Dr. Delmont, (724-468-1177) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.