Taber, Marjorie A. (Wissel)

MACEDON: Marjorie entered into eternal peace on May 25, 2021 at age 83. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Russell M. Taber.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Gina (Kevin) Southcott, Lorena Cutt and Briggs Taber; 5 grandchildren; Michaela, McKenna and McKenzie Cutt, and Jackson and Emelia Taber; brother, Jack Wissel; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lois and George Taylor; sister-in-law, Kathy Taber; many nieces and nephews.

In her retirement, Marj spent much of her time camping and wintering in Florida. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (June 4) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 AM on Saturday (June 5) at St. Anne’s Church, 136 Church St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Marjorie will be laid to rest in Macedon Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Willow Domestic Violence Center, PO BOX 39601, Rochester, NY 14604 or www.willowcenterny.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.