Taber, Russell Martin

MACEDON: Russell Martin Taber entered into eternal peace on October 19, 2019 at age 83. He is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie, and his children, Eugenie (Kevin) Southcott, Lorena Cutt and Briggs Taber. Russ has 5 grandchildren; Michaela, McKenna and McKenzie Cutt, and Jackson and Emelia Taber. He is also survived by his sisters, Lois (George) Taylor and Kathleen Taber, along with many nieces, nephews, and his beloved spaniel, Bosco. Russ was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a 38 year employee of Xerox Corporation. He was a model airplane enthusiast, camper, and fisherman. A remembrance service will be held at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon NY 14502, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Rochester Area Modeling Society (PO Box 64, Macedon NY) or the Wayne County Animal Shelter (1475 County House Road, Lyons NY 14489). Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com to light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo.