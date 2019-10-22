Obituaries
Taber, Russell Martin
MACEDON: Russell Martin Taber entered into eternal peace on October 19, 2019 at age 83. He is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie, and his children, Eugenie (Kevin) Southcott, Lorena Cutt and Briggs Taber. Russ has 5 grandchildren; Michaela, McKenna and McKenzie Cutt, and Jackson and Emelia Taber. He is also survived by his sisters, Lois (George) Taylor and Kathleen Taber, along with many nieces, nephews, and his beloved spaniel, Bosco. Russ was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a 38 year employee of Xerox Corporation. He was a model airplane enthusiast, camper, and fisherman. A remembrance service will be held at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon NY 14502, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Rochester Area Modeling Society (PO Box 64, Macedon NY) or the Wayne County Animal Shelter (1475 County House Road, Lyons NY 14489). Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com to light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo.
Latest News
Lyons Farmers Market to host Indoor Market in November
The Lyons Farmers Market is holding an “after season” market to extend the availability of fresh produce into the holiday...
Hamelinck named interim Assistant Principal at NMS
The Newark Middle School’s Assistant Principal vacancy, created by John Ginter’s recent departure to become the new Principal of Lincoln...
This Week in High School Sports
Scores & Updates Boys Varsity Soccer Thursday, October 17 Palmyra-Macedon 6, Penn Yan 0 Wednesday, October 16 Gananda 3, Marion...
Recent Obituaries
Taber, Russell Martin
MACEDON: Russell Martin Taber entered into eternal peace on October 19, 2019 at age 83. He is survived by his...
Fulton, Richard “Dick”
WILLIAMSON: After a good, fulfilling 92 years, Richard (Dick) Fulton was granted his wish on October 18th when he got...
Catchman, Phyllis
PALMYRA/LYONS: Catchman, Phyllis Marie -10/19/2019; Surrounded by her loving family and friends, Phyllis Marie Catchman was called to join her...