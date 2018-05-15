Taber, Sharon Fowler

MARION: Entered into rest on May 12, 2018 at the age of 78. She is predeceased by her twin brother Douglas Fowler. Survived by her children, Margi Taber, Fred (Beth) Taber, and Steve (Sharon) Taber; 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, niece, nephew, and friends. Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, May 17 4PM – 8PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 19 at 2:30pm at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1000 South Main St. Newark, NY 14513. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to GoFundMe.com and search Sharon Taber; an account set up by former students wanting to give back. Donations will be used to help defray burial costs and a portion of donations will go to The Palmer/Head-Strong Pay It Forward Foundation in Sharon’s name. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com