January 6th 2023, Friday
Tabone, John P. 

by WayneTimes.com
January 6, 2023

WILLIAMSON/INVERNESS, FLORIDA: Was born on May 3, 1927 and Peacefully passed away on January 3, 2023. John was predeceased by his wife Dorothy in 2016, and son John Kuhner.  He is survived by his sister Carmella Markham; children Fran (Ken) Matthews, Danny (Patty) Kuhner ; Grandchildren Michael (Deb) Scoville, Shelly (Luke) Brothers, Jennifer (Jason) Howard , Kyle(Gracie) Kuhner, Josh Kuhner; Great Grandchildren Christy, Justin ,Sam, Xavier. Sydney, Austin, Kova and extended family and friends. John was a lifetime member of the Ontario Fire Department and a proud Veteran of WW2, having  served in the United States  Army Air Corps.  Services for John, and a Celebration of Life, will be announced at a late time.  In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John may be directed to the Ontario Fire Company, 6160 Walter Cone Drive, Ontario, NY 14519.  To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

