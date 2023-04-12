Tabone, John

WILLIAMSON/INVERNESS, FLORIDA: Was born on May 3, 1927 and Peacefully passed away on January 3, 2023. John was predeceased by his wife Dorothy in 2016, and son John Kuhner. He is survived by his sister Carmella Markham; children Fran (Ken) Matthews, Danny (Patty) Kuhner; Grandchildren Michael (Deb) Scoville, Shelly (Luke) Brothers, Jennifer (Jason) Howard , Kyle(Gracie) Kuhner, Josh Kuhner; Great Grandchildren Christy, Justin ,Sam, Xavier. Sydney, Austin, Kova and extended family and friends. John was a lifetime member of the Ontario Fire Department and a proud Veteran of WW2, having served in the United States Army Air Corps. A Celebration of Life will be offered on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2PM at the Ontario Fire Company, 6160 Walter Cone Drive, Ontario, NY 14519. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John may be directed to the Ontario Fire Company. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.