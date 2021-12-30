Tack, Carl Fredrick

NEWARK: Carl F. Tack, 82, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Carl was born in Newark, NY the son of the late Arthur and Dorothy Mildred (Glerum) Tack on Monday, March 20, 1939. He was a lifelong resident of Fairville and worked on the family farm with his father in his youth and then eventually on his own. He retired as a truck driver for the Town of Arcadia. Carl was a member of the Fairville Presbyterian Church and held several leadership positions, a sixty-three year life member of the Fairville Volunteer Fire Department, caretaker of the Fairville Cemetery for over twenty years, and also Boy Scout leader. He enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Carl was predeceased by his loving wife, Gladys in 2019, he will be remembered by his children Deborah (Gary) Carlson, John (Corrine) Tack, David Tack, Nancy (David) Kelley, Steve (Diana) Gutman and Anna Llompart; grandchildren Andrew (Emily) Carlson, Toni (Joe) Afolabi Adeyemoney, Lucas (Julie Stoffel) Mccann, Dillion Tack, David Lee (Ashley White) Tack, Phillip Tack, Jennifer (Justin MedingCooper) Michael and Henry Michael; great-grandchildren Mya, Paris, Michaela, Mason, and Raegan; step grandchildren Josh and Lindsay Simmons; siblings Robert Tack, Joann DeBrine and Shirley (John) Martin, brother-in-law Vern (Joan) Israel and sister-in-law Lucille (Rick) Davis; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will greet friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark, NY. Carl’s funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Fairville Volunteer Fire Department, 2963 Route 88 North, Newark, NY. Burial will be in Fairville Cemetery. Please note, for visitation and the funeral service all NYS social distancing and face covering guidelines must be followed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Fairville Volunteer Fire Department, 2963 Route 88 North, Newark, NY 14513 or Fairville Faith Community Church, Snake Road, Newark, NY 145132 in memory of Carl.

