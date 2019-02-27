Tack Cornelia “Connie”

NEWARK: Connie Tack, 82, died Tuesday (February 26, 2019) at her home. Connie was born on February 19, 1937 in Sodus, New York. She was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1955 and a member of the Park Presbyterian Church. Connie married Robert Tack on June 16, 1956, happily spending the last 62 years together. She is survived by her husband Bob; her children Jeff (Melissa) of Newark, Randy (Michele) of Marion and Missy (Philip) Lindberg of Newark; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sisters Sue (Jim) Kline and Marilyn Monje both of Newark and a brother Larry (Pam) DeMeyers of Augusta, GA; several nieces and nephews. Connie was predeceased by her mother Katherine DeMeyers; grandson Alexander Tack; brother Roger DeMeyers. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Friday (March 1st) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday (March 2nd) at the Park Presbyterian Church, Maple Court, Newark. Burial will be in the East Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to either the Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple Court, New York 14513 or to the American Cancer Society, 1120 South Goodman Street, Rochester, New York 14513. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com