Tack, Kenneth “Gordon” 

NEWARK: Kenneth “Gordon” Tack, age 57, peacefully passed away with his wife by his side on September 20th, 2023. He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter that will forever be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Gordon is survived by the love of his life, his best friend and wife of 31 years, Cathy Wheeler Tack, who stood by his side through life’s journey. His loving mother and stepfather, Maureen Tack Scrooby and Fred Scrooby, provided unwavering support and affection throughout his life. Gordon’s father, James Tack, and stepmother, Louise, shared in the joys of his life’s adventures.

He was a beloved brother to Jeffrey and his wife Mandy Tack, creating cherished memories and bonds that will endure. Gordon’s goddaughter, Avery, held a special place in his heart, reflecting his deep capacity for love and care.

Gordon had a profound passion for the Chicago Bears, and his enthusiasm for the team was infectious. He also adored his fur-baby, Vinnie, who brought immeasurable joy and comfort to his life.

In addition to his immediate family, Gordon was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. His role as an uncle allowed him to share his love, wisdom, and laughter with the next generation, leaving a lasting impact on their lives.

In his memory, let us remember the laughter he shared, the kindness he showed, and the love he spread. Gordon will forever remain in our hearts, a shining example of a life well-lived, and a spirit that brightened the room.

Gordon was very generous, loyal and brave. When his time came, he carried himself with dignity, strength, and full of love for those who went before him.

Rest in peace, Gordon. You will be deeply missed, but your legacy of love and laughter will live on in our hearts.

Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM at the funeral home.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com