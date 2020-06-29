Powered by Dark Sky

Taillie, Kevin S. 

by WayneTimes.com
June 29, 2020

ONTARIO: After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Kevin passed away on June 26, 2020 at age 58.  He was predeceased by his father, Eugene Taillie.  Kevin is survived by his fiancé, Debbie Johnson; mother, Judy Taillie; sister, Tamara Taillie; brother Bryan (Colleen) Taillie; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and dear friends. A memorial service will be announced at a date and time to be determined.  Contributions in Kevin’s memory may be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Ontario Center, 1638 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519 or to a charity of choice. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Kevin’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com. 

