Talbo, Emily “Lynn”

FAIRVILLE: Emily "Lynn" Talbo, 73, died Monday (August 31, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Fairville Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. Mrs. Talbo was born on December 4, 1946 the daughter of Charles and Frances Tomlinson Stebbins. She was a graduate of Leavenworth High School. On November 28, 1968 she married Jack Talbo. Together they raised their two children She started her career at IEC before taking a job with Finger Lakes DDSO. After retiring from FLDDSO she became a bus driver for Wayne Arc. She was a member of the Finger Lakes Antique Power Association. Lynn is survived by her husband of almost 52 years Jack Talbo of Fairville, a son Jeffrey (Kimberly) of Clyde; three grandchildren Collin (Christina), Karli, and Cody; two great grandchildren Leeam and Jaedahlynn; her mother Frances Stebbins; two brothers Charles and Thomas and a nephew. She was predeceased by her father and her son Robert Talbo.