Tandle, James L.

CARLISLE, PA: It is with great sadness that, at age 67, Jim passed away in the comfort of his home on June 26, 2022, with his wife by his side after battling Pancreatic Cancer. Jim was born in Geneva, NY on December 21, 1954, and grew up in the Phelps, NY area graduating from Midlakes High School in 1973. He attended SUNY Brockport before starting 20 years of employment with Garlock Inc. in Palmyra, NY. With most of his career in manufacturing management, he successfully pioneered his own family business bringing him to Carlisle, PA in 2003 after living in Charlotte, NC for five years prior.

Jim is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 22 years, Susan DeCook Tandle; his beautiful children Brian (Sarah) Tandle of Carlisle, PA and Trisha (Jason Brown) Tandle of Newark, NY, and 7 grandchildren who Jim treasured - Isreal, Maria, Tristan, Jackson, Benjamin, Preston, and Jayden. Jim has four devoted sisters - Linda (James) Tones, Kathleen (Don) Phillips, Paula (David) Rivera and Jackie (Mike Borino) Strader, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Louis and Patricia (Mortenson) Tandle of Phelps, NY.

Jim had a love for sports and horses and could rival most with his wit and knowledge. He will be remembered by many as a strong athlete and coach, excelling in every sport or game he tried. Services will be private at the convenience of his family. If you wish to make a donation, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research. The family would like to thank UPMC, Hillman Cancer Center and Residential Hospice friends for their care during the last part of Jim’s journey.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com .