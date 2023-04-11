Tanea, Nancy Jo

NEWARK: Nancy Jo Tanea passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the DeMay Living Center in Newark, NY.

Friends may call from 11 am-12 pm on Friday, April 14, at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home at 127 East Miller Street Newark, NY. A service will be held at the funeral home at noon. Burial will take place in Newark Cemetery on North Main Street.

Nancy was born on November 1, 1936 in Wellsville NY to Robert Burt and Hazel Merritt Burt. As a young child she moved to Newark, NY where she remained for the duration of her life.

Nancy graduated from Newark High School in 1954 and married her high school sweetheart William on May 7, 1955. They shared almost 68 years of marriage and raised three beautiful sons.

After raising her family, Nancy worked as a sales representative for Sears for 16 years. She then became the manager of the Mulberry Gift Shop at Newark Wayne Community Hospital where she also spent 16 years. During her time at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital, she was instrumental in the opening of an additional gift shop at the DeMay Living Center.

Nancy loved spending time with family, traveling with her husband, knitting, reading and had a special flair for home decorating. Approximately seven years ago Nancy lost her sight but even with this setback she maintained her positive outlook and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband, William; sons Michael (Kathy) of Webster and their son Alex (Sophia); Timothy (Kathleen) of Newark and their children Christopher (Rachel) and Sarah; and Thomas (Sheila) of Fredericksburg, VA and their children Erin (Dustin) Nichols and Matthew (Sara). She is also survived by her sister Shirley Davis of Eureka CA, great grandsons Liam Nichols and Emmett Tanea along with several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, sister Winifred Serens and brother Duffer Burt.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY, 14489 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

