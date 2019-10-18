Tarver, Maleek Tyree

GENEVA/LYONS: Maleek Tyree Tarver 26, died on October 10, 2019. He is survived by his son Kingsley Tarver, his mother Malessa Martin, and his two fathers Wille Tarver, & Ronald Johnson, and many brothers and sisters. Calling hours will be held on Thursday October 24, from 5-7 pm, at the Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan, St. Lyons NY. Funeral services will be held on Friday October 25, at 11 am , at the Lyons Community Center 9 Manhattan St., Lyons. Arrangements by the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St. Lyons. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com