Tarver, Maleek Tyree
GENEVA/LYONS: Maleek Tyree Tarver 26, died on October 10, 2019. He is survived by his son Kingsley Tarver, his mother Malessa Martin, and his two fathers Wille Tarver, & Ronald Johnson, and many brothers and sisters. Calling hours will be held on Thursday October 24, from 5-7 pm, at the Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan, St. Lyons NY. Funeral services will be held on Friday October 25, at 11 am , at the Lyons Community Center 9 Manhattan St., Lyons. Arrangements by the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St. Lyons. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Soccer Thursday, October 10 Sodus 5, Holley 0 Palmyra-Macedon 5, Newark 0 PM: Sam Quick 1G, 2A;...
Newark Quartet performs at opening of Veteran Administration’s Clinic
Four Newark High School musicians sang the National Anthem at the ribbon-cutting ceremony September 26th of the new 84,000-square-foot, state-of...
US companies walk fine line when doing business with China
By Mae Anderson AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) The furor over a tweet by the Houston Rockets general manager...
Hoad, Kris A.
PHELPS: Kris passed away on October 14, 2019 at age 62. She was born in Clifton Springs, NY to the...
Tuper, Tina Marie
ALTON: Age 53, passed away on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She will be greatly missed...