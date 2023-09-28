Taylor, Ann, “Aunt B” M.

MARION: Passed away on 09/27/2023 at the age of 85. Preceded by her parents, Dr. James & Barbara Gibbons; Husband, Carl, Grandchildren, Stephanie & Sammy Christie; great-grandsons, Taylor Christie & Evan Woodward; siblings, Tom Gibbons and Joy Higgins. Ann was born in Lyons, NY and was a graduate of Marion HS. Survived by her children, Jim (Beth),

Carol (Martin) Ippolito, Barb (Steve) Schoonerman, Bob (Gloria), & Sue. Grandchildren, Chad (Sarah) Taylor, Keri (Baskar) Mohan, Jess (Julie) Matkeuwicz, Melanie (Mark) Conover, Chris Fanelli. Great Grandchildren, Clayton & Emmett Taylor, Maya & Hannah Mohan, Hayden,

Greyson, Finley & Hadley Matkeuwicz, Zach & Abby Conover & Cam Miller. Sister, Judy (George) Wunder; several in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ann worked at Marion Central School for over 30 years and was known by generations as “Aunt B”. She was also known as the “candy lady” as she always had a bag of candy as she kept the basketball books for both the girls and boys basketball teams for over 30 years. She was an active member of the Second Reformed Church of Marion.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, October 6th, from 3pm - 6pm at the 2nd Reformed Church of Marion, 3757 Mill St. Marion, NY 14505 where the service will be held 6pm immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to The Taylor

Christie & Evan Woodward Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Sue Taylor, 3702 Mill Street, Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com To plant a tree in memory of Ann “Aunt B” M. Taylor, visit the Tribute Store.