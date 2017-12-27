Taylor, Carl E. “Zeke”

MARION: Passed away on 12/25/2017 at the age of 85. Preceded by his parents, Eddie and Martha; Grandson, Sammy Christie; great-grandsons, Taylor Christie & Evan Woodward; and his brother-in-law, Bob Buzzard. Carl was born in Lyons, NY and was a graduate of Lyons HS. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann (Gibbons) Taylor, children, Jim (Beth), Carol (Martin) Ippolito, Barb (Steve) Schoonerman, Bob (Gloria), & Sue. Grandchildren, Stephanie Taylor Christie, Chad (Sarah) Taylor, Keri (Baskar) Mohan, Jess (Julie) Matkeuwicz, Melanie (Mark) Conover, Chris Fanelli. Great Grandchildren, Clayton & Emmett Taylor, Maya & Hannah Mohan, Hayden & Greyson Matkeuwicz & Zach & Abby Conover; Sister, Marjorie Buzzard; several in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carl was a Personal Sargent in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member and a past Commissioner of the Marion Fire Department. He was a member of the Marion Legion Post 1430. Friends and family are invited to call 12PM – 3PM Saturday December 30 at The United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505 where the Memorial Service will be held Saturday 3PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers consider making a donation to Honor Flight of Rochester, NY, PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692 Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com