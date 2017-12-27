Taylor, Carl E. “Zeke”

Wednesday, December 27, 2017
MARION: Passed away on 12/25/2017 at the age of 85. Preceded by his parents, Eddie and Martha; Grandson, Sammy Christie; great-grandsons, Taylor Christie & Evan Woodward; and his brother-in-law, Bob Buzzard. Carl was born in Lyons, NY and was a graduate of Lyons HS. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann (Gibbons) Taylor, children, Jim (Beth), Carol (Martin) Ippolito, Barb (Steve) Schoonerman, Bob (Gloria), & Sue. Grandchildren, Stephanie Taylor Christie, Chad (Sarah) Taylor, Keri (Baskar) Mohan, Jess (Julie) Matkeuwicz, Melanie (Mark) Conover, Chris Fanelli. Great Grandchildren, Clayton & Emmett Taylor, Maya & Hannah Mohan, Hayden & Greyson Matkeuwicz & Zach & Abby Conover; Sister, Marjorie Buzzard; several in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carl was a Personal Sargent in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member and a past Commissioner of the Marion Fire Department. He was a member of the Marion Legion Post 1430. Friends and family are invited to call 12PM – 3PM Saturday December 30 at The United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505 where the Memorial Service will be held Saturday 3PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers consider making a donation to Honor Flight of Rochester, NY, PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692 Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

NEWARK: Age 84, died Thursday, (December 21, 2017) at Light Hill Comfort Care Home, Canandaigua. Thomas was born in Geneva, N.Y. on April 9, 1933, to Dominick and Cecilia DiDuro Damick. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a bartender at Zappia’s Restaurant and Vanderbrook Press and was co-owner of Rochester Business Service. He was an avid golfer and loved coaching Little League baseball in Newark for many years. He was a member of St. Michael’s Church. He is survived by his daughter,...
WOLCOTT: Age 53 passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2017 after a long battle with Cancer. He was born in Clarion PA on December 25, 1963. Donald is survived by his wife Joyce; mother, Patricia Snyder; sister, Denise Park; children, Rachel and Andrew; step-children, Ashley (Andrew) Gregg and Brian Cuatt; 4 grandchildren, Drayvin and Lyndon Fuller, Bentley Cuatt and Alexandria Gregg; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Donald worked at Kreher Farms in Wolcott NY and he served his country proudly as a United...
NEWARK: Kay passed away quietly on December 23, 2017 at the age of 91 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. and majored in music, attending Oberlin College and the University of Michigan where she received her Master’s degree. She was a fine piano player and went on to teach piano. In 1954 she married Charles Hallagan of Newark, N.Y. Besides her husband she is survived by her four children: Steve (Lucina), Walt (Maureen), Mary (Ross Wilck) and Tom. They have seven grandchildren: Colleen...