Taylor Jr., Timothy James

NEWARK - Timothy James Taylor Jr., age 33, passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2026.

Born in Newark, NY, Tim grew up in Marion, NY and later made his home in Lyons, NY. He will be remembered for his warm spirit, sense of humor, and the joy he brought to those around him.

Tim is survived by his loving parents, Tammy Almekinder of Newark, NY, and Timothy Taylor Sr. and his wife, Chris, also of Newark, NY. He is also survived by his siblings, Jordon Almekinder (Kennah), Emma Talavera (Jayden), Randy Taylor and Michael Sabansky. Tim had many nieces and nephews as well as many cousins. Tim shared a devoted partnership with Brooke Hartman, and they had a daughter, Madison Taylor. As well as Jenna Stritzel, the mother of his oldest daughter, Peyton Taylor.

Tim found his greatest happiness in spending time with his daughters and being surrounded by family and friends. He had a passion for playing the guitar, skateboarding and making connections at the skate park, watching football, spending time on the golf course, and working out at the gym. Above all, Tim had a gift for making people laugh and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on April 13th, 2026 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home in Newark, NY. A celebration of life will be held on April 12th, 2026 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Newark American Legion.

Tim’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.