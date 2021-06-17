Taylor, Timothy S. “Tim”

MACEDON: Age 61, passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2021, with his family and friends by his side. Tim Taylor is predeceased by his mother Betty Taylor and his father Arthur Taylor. Survived by his other half, Sharon McLouth; daughter Brittney Taylor; Son-in-law, Camron Holmes; Grandson Caiden J Holmes; Brother Clark Taylor; Brother-in-law Rick McLouth; niece Lauren Taylor Narbey and Layton Narbey; nephew Ryan Taylor and great nieces and nephew.

Tim Taylors greatest joy in life was being a father to his daughter and being able to watch his grandson Caiden J. Holmes come into this world. He was always the type of person you could talk to about anything, and the door was always open. Some of Tim’s favorite things to do were to tie-dye, planting and gardening, listening to rock and roll and reggae music, fishing, and most of all playing games with his grandson. Everything he did in life, he made sure to do with a passion.

A celebration of life will be held at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 NY State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502; with visitation on Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 1PM to 4PM. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 5PM. Please go to our online RSVP to reserve a time to attend the visitation, and, or the memorial service. The American Legion will also be holding a memory of life for Tim at 76 West Main Street, Macedon NY at 6pm. Flowers are welcome. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit Tim’s tribute wall on his obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.