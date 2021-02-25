Teeple, Harold Franklin

HURON/WOLCOTT: Passed away peacefully on 2/23/21 at the age of 98. Predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Elsie (Baker), his parents Byron and Elsie (Brown) Teeple, and brothers Arnold and Ralph. Survived by his brother, Eugene (of Florida); his children: Russell (Linda), James (Kathy), John (Linda), Glen (Jeannie), Mary (late Taji Anjo); his 12 grandchildren: Robert (Wendy), Franklin (Danielle), Emily (Jeff), Mary Beth (Jeremy), Erin (Charles), Sheila (Kenneth), Sandra (Steve), Adam, Kevin, Luke, James (Danyelle), and Mark (Chelsie) and 19 great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Kailey, Jackson, Philip, Levi, Graham, Ethan, Elizabeth, Anna, Andrew, Jessie, Harper, Rachel, Jenna, Lorelei, Logan, Clark, Tony, and Braxton. Harold was born in Deckerville, MI on November 12, 1922. The family moved to New York when he was 3 years old. He was the longest surviving member of the North Rose School Class of 1941. Harold graduated early from Cobleskill College to serve in the Army during WWII in England, France, Holland and Germany. He founded Teeple Farms in 1945 and was a lifelong farmer who loved growing apples on the East side of Sodus Bay. Harold was active in the Masons for 64 years and served as a District Deputy Grand Master from 1984 to 1985. He served as a Commissioner of the North Rose Fire Department for 20 years. Harold also served on the Huron Town Zoning Board of Appeals for 19 years. Harold was an active member of North Rose United Methodist Church for 69 years. Expressions of sympathy may be given to North Rose United Methodist Church (NRUMC), Box 369, North Rose, NY 14516. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com