Teeter, Brenda Rosario 

LYONS: Brenda Rosario Teeter, age 57, passed away on July 27th, 2022.
Friends may call from 11 AM to 1PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY 14489
In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489
She is survived by her daughter Yolanda Smith; her father Antonio (Sally) Rosario; brothers David Teeter girlfriend Penny, Brett (Peggy) Teeter, Dan (Liana) Teeter, Brian (Brenda) Teeter, Dean (Rebecca) Teeter, Adam (Laura) Rosario, Henry (Karen) Rosario; Sisters Becke (Stan) Bulman, Denise (Pat) O’Connor & Danya (Fred) Stuber, Rosalie (Christopher) Farnsworth & her grand dogs Chibby & Corey as well as a host of nieces & nephews. Brenda is preceded in death by her mother Ethel Teeter.
WILLIAMSON: Age 58, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Rochester General Hospital. Friends and family are invited to her funeral service Saturday, August 6 at 1:00 pm at the Beulah Hill Missionary Baptist Church 5130 Kings Street E. Williamson. Burial will follow in Sodus Rural Cemetery, Route 88, Sodus. Brenda was born on October […]