July 29th 2022, Friday
Teeter, Brenda Rosario 

by WayneTimes.com
July 29, 2022

LYONS: Brenda Rosario Teeter, age 57, passed away on July 27th, 2022.

Friends may call from 11 AM to 1PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY 14489

In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489

She is survived by her daughter Yolanda Smith; her father Antonio (Sally) Rosario; brothers David Teeter girlfriend Penny, Brett (Peggy) Teeter, Dan (Liana) Teeter, Brian (Brenda) Teeter, Dean (Rebecca) Teeter, Adam (Laura) Rosario, Henry (Karen) Rosario; Sisters Becke (Stan) Bulman, Denise (Pat) O’Connor & Danya (Fred) Stuber, Rosalie (Christopher) Farnsworth & her grand dogs Chibby & Corey as well as a host of nieces & nephews.  Brenda is preceded in death by her mother Ethel Teeter.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com

