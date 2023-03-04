Telarico, Janet (Allen)

MARION: November 15, 1959-Februany 19, 2023 Marion, NY, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday Feb 19,2023 after a short battle with cancer. Janet survived by her beloved husband Daniel of 47 years, daughter Maria Telarico, son Joseph (Tabitha) Telarico, 2 granddaughters, Sydney Ekkebus and Kierstun Willhite. Brothers Richard Allen Sr., Dennis (Myrtle) Allen, Sister Mary (Ralph Sr.) Deon, Sister-in-law Catherine (James) Knarr. Many nieces and nephews, close friends April Bullock and Chris Frizelle. She is predeceased by her parents Hosanna Sr. and Florence Allen, brothers Carl, Hosanna Jr., and Thomas Allen, also several Aunts and Unlces.

Janet loved spending time with family and friends as well as watching her granddaughters growing up.

There will be no services as per her request. The family plans a celebration of life at a later date.