Obituaries
Tellier, Charles Nelson
CLYDE: Age 65, passed away on December 11, 2019. Chuck was active for a few years in the Sodus lunch program. He enjoyed his years there immensely. He was active in the Sodus Center Auxiliary for a few years. He has been active in the Clyde Grange for the past 10 years where he has become a valued member. He was welcomed to heaven by his parents Ralph C. & Jennie Louise (Rice) Tellier, his brothers Ralph L, Edwin E., Robert A., Donald W., Terry L. Tellier, his nephews: Donald Tellier and Randy Benton, his niece Ashlee Tellier, many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his sister Karon Greene (Heath), her children Danielle (Nick) Rogers, Timothy (Megan) King, Peter, Samuel, Michael, and Grace King, his sister Sage Walker, her children Matthew (Lisa) Cole, Allison Cole, his brother Walter, his sister-in-law Marge Tellier and her children Donna (Mike) Perry and Crystal Benton, his sister-in-law Kamala Warner and her son Jared (Beth) Tellier, his sister-in-law Linda L. Tellier and her children Jamie (Arsella) Tellier, and Lynn Tellier, many great nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a celebration of Chuck’s life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Christ Community Church, 27 W. Genesee St. in Clyde. Calling hours are 5pm with the service to follow at 6. There will be a private interment for family and close friends in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Clyde Grange and sent to Betty Gaston 10851 Clyde-Hunts Corners Rd, Clyde NY 14433. Arrangements by Pusateri Conolesio Funeral Home, Clyde.
