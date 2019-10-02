Tellier, Edwin Elliott

LYONS: Edwin Elliott Tellier, 75, died on September 20, 2019. He was welcomed to heaven by his parents Ralph C. & Jennie Louise (Rice) Tellier , his brothers Ralph L., Robert A., Donald W., Terry L. Tellier, his nephews Donald Tellier & Randy Benton, his niece Ashlee Tellier, many aunts, uncles, & cousins. He is survived by his sister Karon King (Heath Greene), her children Danielle (Nick) Rogers, Timothy (Megan) King, Peter, Samuel, Michael, & Grace King, his sister Sage Walker, her children Mathew (Lisa Cole), Allison Cole, his sister in law Marge Tellier and her children Donna (Mike) Perry & Crystal Benton, his brothers Walter & Charles Tellier, his sister in law Kamala Warner and her son Jared (Beth) Tellier, his sister in law Linda L. Tellier and her children Jamie (Arsella) Tellier, and Lynn Tellier, many great nieces, nephews, and cousins. Edwin proudly served in the United States Army with the 168th Engineer Battalion with rank of SP4 (Corporal). He was drafted March 29, 1967, and served his time in Vietnam until November 3, 1968. He was wounded twice and received a Purple Heart. His other commendations include National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal. He was honorably discharged on March 28, 1973. When Ed came home from Vietnam, he joined Sodus Center Fire Department. He served with them for many years , loving every minute of it. After he moved to Lyons, where he was affectionately called “ the Mayor of Lyons”, he worked with Pastor Cynthia Huling Hummel for the Lyons Lunch Program. He was also active in the Lyons Elks Club. A celebration of Ed’s life was held on October 2, 2019 at Christ Community Churc , in Clyde. There will be private interment for family & close friends in the future. Donations in his memory can be made to Sodus Center Fire Department , 5221 Main St., Sodus, NY. 14551. Edwill be greatly missed by all who knew him & loved him. Arrangements by the Pusateri – Canolesio Funeral Home , 68 Sodus St., Clyde.