Tellier, Jeffery S.

NEWARK: Went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020 at the age of 58. Jeff is predeceased by his father, Willis;. Survived by loving wife, Cindy; daughter, Aleia (Vance Carr) Mallette, sons, Alex (Abigail Clark) Tellier, Brian (Rachel) Liberatore; mother, Joan Tellier; sisters, Julie (Rex) Wray, Kim (Mark) Lockwood; brother, Kevin (Kellie) Tellier; grandchildren, Zachary and Lexia Mallette; several nieces, nephews, and many friends. Jeff was a lifetime member of the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church where he served as a Deacon, an active member of the Newark Elks Lodge 1249, where he served as an Exalted Ruler and organized countless fundraising events. He enjoyed riding his Harley, golfing, fishing, bowling, cooking and spending time with his grandkids. Friends and family are invited to call Monday, August 10, 2PM-4PM at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522 where the Memorial Service will be held 4PM immediately following calling hours. Masks and Social Distancing will be Required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522 or East Palmyra Christian Reformed School, 2023 Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com