Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 7th 2020, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Tellier, Jeffery S.

by WayneTimes.com
August 6, 2020

NEWARK: Went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020 at the age of 58.  Jeff is predeceased by his father, Willis;.  Survived by loving wife, Cindy; daughter, Aleia (Vance Carr) Mallette, sons, Alex (Abigail Clark) Tellier, Brian (Rachel) Liberatore; mother, Joan Tellier; sisters, Julie (Rex) Wray, Kim (Mark) Lockwood; brother, Kevin (Kellie) Tellier; grandchildren, Zachary and Lexia Mallette; several nieces, nephews, and many friends. Jeff was a lifetime member of the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church where he served as a Deacon, an active member of the Newark Elks Lodge 1249, where he served as an Exalted Ruler and organized countless fundraising events. He enjoyed riding his Harley, golfing, fishing, bowling, cooking and spending time with his grandkids. Friends and family are invited to call Monday, August 10, 2PM-4PM at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522 where the Memorial Service will be held 4PM immediately following calling hours. Masks and Social Distancing will be Required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522 or East Palmyra Christian Reformed School, 2023 Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Iacona, II, John Michael

ONTARIO: Passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 54. John was born on April 20, 1966 in Rochester, NY.  He is survived by his wife Kelly; son, Alex; parents Diane (Jack Lawrence) Iacona; father, Mike Iacona; sister, Rene (Chris Galbreath) Davis; niece, Emily Davis; nephew Ricky Davis, several nieces, nephews, extended […]

Read More
Thomas, Donna M. (Mincemoyer)

MACEDON: Formerly of Mesa, AZ and Walworth, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 84 years young. Donna is survived by her husband of 59 years James Thomas of Macedon, NY; Daughter Dawn Thomas (Mike Humphrey) of Norwich, NY; son Jeff Thomas (Sherry Thomas) of Marion, NY and daughter […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square