Tellier, Vicki Ann

NEWARK: Age 70, of Peirson Ave, died Thursday March 21, 2019. Vicki was born in Lyons on August 16, 1948. She was the daughter of Arthur and Mollie Davis Tellier. She worked as a Registered Nurse for NDC and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She loved her Yankees and watching them on TV. She also loved her animals. She is survived by sister Marlene (Albert) Tellier Simizon; three nephews and one niece Troy (Eva), Tammy, Tyson (Angenette) and Peter II Simizon; great nieces and nephews Rachel, Marissa, Connor, Elijah, Bronson Simizon; Aunt Jean Tellier; and Vicki’s dog Max. Friends may call Sunday March 24 , 2019 from 1 – 3 pm at the Schulz – Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, where a service will be held at 3pm. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Memorials to First United Methodist Church or Humane Society of Wayne County. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark, NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com