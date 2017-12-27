Tellier, Willis J.

NEWARK: Went to be with the Lord on December 26, 2017 at the age of 80. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Ada Tellier; sisters, Hazel, Martha, and Shirley. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Joan, sons, Jeff (Cindy), Kevin (Kellie) Tellier; daughters, Julie (Rex) Wray; Kim (Mark) Lockwood; grandchildren, Brandi, Sam, Korie Tellier; Kaitlyn, Leah Lockwood; Daniel, Garret O’Dell; Aleia Mallette and Alex Tellier; Great grandchildren, Zack and Lexia Mallette He was a member for 58 years at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church and served on the East Palmyra Christian School Board. He enjoyed league bowling, fishing, camping, boating, but most of all spending time with his family. He worked at Farrel Corporation in Rochester, NY until they closed, he than worked at Fold-Pak in Newark, NY and retired from there. Friends and family are invited to call 10 AM till 12PM Friday December 29 at The East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 E. Palmyra Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, NY 14522 where the Memorial Service will be held Friday, 12PM immediately following calling hours. Donations may be made to East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 E. Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522 Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com