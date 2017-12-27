Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Call Us: (315) 986-4300
Renew/Subscribe
HomeObituariesTellier, Willis J.
Obituaries

Tellier, Willis J.

Wayne TimesWayne Times

NEWARK: Went to be with the Lord on December 26, 2017 at the age of 80. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Ada Tellier; sisters, Hazel, Martha, and Shirley. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Joan, sons, Jeff (Cindy), Kevin (Kellie) Tellier; daughters, Julie (Rex) Wray; Kim (Mark) Lockwood; grandchildren, Brandi, Sam, Korie Tellier; Kaitlyn, Leah Lockwood; Daniel, Garret O’Dell; Aleia Mallette and Alex Tellier; Great grandchildren, Zack and Lexia Mallette He was a member for 58 years at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church and served on the East Palmyra Christian School Board. He enjoyed league bowling, fishing, camping, boating, but most of all spending time with his family. He worked at Farrel Corporation in Rochester, NY until they closed, he than worked at Fold-Pak in Newark, NY and retired from there. Friends and family are invited to call 10 AM till 12PM Friday December 29 at The East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 E. Palmyra Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, NY 14522 where the Memorial Service will be held Friday, 12PM immediately following calling hours. Donations may be made to East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 E. Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522 Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

Related Stories

Obituaries

Damick, Thomas D.

Wayne TimesWayne Times
NEWARK: Age 84, died Thursday, (December 21, 2017) at Light Hill Comfort Care Home, Canandaigua. Thomas was born in Geneva, N.Y. on April 9, 1933, to Dominick and Cecilia DiDuro Damick. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a bartender at Zappia’s Restaurant and Vanderbrook Press and was co-owner of Rochester Business Service. He was an avid golfer and loved coaching Little League baseball in Newark for many years. He was a member of St. Michael’s Church. He is survived by his daughter,...
Obituaries

Snyder, Donald A

Wayne TimesWayne Times
WOLCOTT: Age 53 passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2017 after a long battle with Cancer. He was born in Clarion PA on December 25, 1963. Donald is survived by his wife Joyce; mother, Patricia Snyder; sister, Denise Park; children, Rachel and Andrew; step-children, Ashley (Andrew) Gregg and Brian Cuatt; 4 grandchildren, Drayvin and Lyndon Fuller, Bentley Cuatt and Alexandria Gregg; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Donald worked at Kreher Farms in Wolcott NY and he served his country proudly as a United...
Obituaries

Hallagan, Kathryn Bush

Wayne TimesWayne Times
NEWARK: Kay passed away quietly on December 23, 2017 at the age of 91 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. and majored in music, attending Oberlin College and the University of Michigan where she received her Master’s degree. She was a fine piano player and went on to teach piano. In 1954 she married Charles Hallagan of Newark, N.Y. Besides her husband she is survived by her four children: Steve (Lucina), Walt (Maureen), Mary (Ross Wilck) and Tom. They have seven grandchildren: Colleen...