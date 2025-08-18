TenCate, Brenda Kaye (Metcalf)

Savannah/Alaska

Brenda Kaye (Metcalf) TenCate, 62, passed away on August 9, 2025 in Seattle, WA.

She was born in Lyons, NY in February 1963.

She was the daughter of Sharon Vreeland Ferindino (Paul) of Clyde, NY and John Metcalf (Wendy) of Medina, Ohio.

Brenda graduated from Clyde-Savannah Central in 1981.

Brenda lived in Denver, Colorado for 30 years before moving to Gustavus, Alaska where she resided with her husband, Jim TenCate, and her beloved German Shepherds; Ruger, King, and Brynne.

Brenda is survived by her mother and father; sister, Michelle Metcalf (Glen) of Florida; half-brothers Nathaniel Metcalf of Florida and Jonathan Metcalf (Erica) of Maryland; nieces Haley and Morgan and nephew Logan; step-sister Christa Ferindino of Shortsville; In-laws Carol (Mark) Schoenborn; David (Barb) TenCate; John Allen TenCate.

Brenda was predeceased by her maternal grandparents; Richard and Eva Vreeland of Savannah and her paternal grandparents; Margaret Metcalf and Gale Metcalf; In-laws John and Marge Tencate.

Donations in her memory can be made to the National Wildlife Federation or plant a tree in her memory.

Celebrations of life will be held at a future date.