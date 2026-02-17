Terhaar, Marjorie (Witt)

ST. LOUIS (MELVILLE),MISSOURI:

Marjorie (Witt) Terhaar, 83, passed away on January 27, 2026, in St. Louis (Melville), Missouri.

Marjorie was born in Newark, New York, on August 10, 1942, the daughter of Kenneth Witt and Margret (Howley) Witt.

Marjorie was a popular and active student while attending schools in Newark. She graduated from Newark High School in 1960 and continued her education at Buffalo State College where she earned her degree in elementary education. After teaching for a year in Rochester, New York, she married Dennis Terhaar in 1966 and moved to St. Louis.

Marjorie had two children before returning to the classroom in St. Louis and teaching several years until her retirement in 2000. She was very involved in community activities and her church and enjoyed spending time with her five grandchildren as they grew up.

Funeral services were held for Marjorie on February 2nd, at St. Mark‘s Catholic Church in Melville. She was interred in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. She leaves behind her husband, Dennis, her two sons, Michael (Amy) and Daniel (Stephanie), five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She also leaves behind one brother, William (Patricia), of Penfield, New York. She was preceded in death by an older sister, Ann, and a younger brother Richard