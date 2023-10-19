Terhune, Jeff, P.E.

SKANEATELES: Jeff Terhune, P.E., died on October 16th, 2023 of heart complications at age 57, while at his home in Skaneateles. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden passing. In life he was an athlete, an engineer, and a loving father.

During his youth he was a lauded tri-sport student athlete setting records at North Rose Wolcott HS before joining the soccer team at SUNY Binghamton. He achieved tremendous success, leading the team as a walk-on player to two NCAA Division III Tournaments and won two SUNYAC Championships. He was also recognized as a 1986 All Time Roster selection, 1987 NSCAA Division III All Region, 1987 Men’s Soccer SUNYAC All Conference player. He obtained a degree in mechanical engineering and worked in construction management before finding his calling in environmental engineering. Shortly after he acquired his Professional Engineer’s license and in 1990, he joined Warren & Panzer, P.C. working his way up to President before acquiring the firm in 2000. Jeff took immense pride in his firm’s contributions to New York City, including his work assisting with the disaster relief efforts following the September 11th attacks, and consulting on development projects that reshaped the city’s skyline. In 2001, he fulfilled his dream of building a beautiful family home on the west side of Skaneateles lake. He balanced a successful career in Manhattan with weekends spent boating and golfing in Upstate NY, finding peace with his family on the lakes and orchards of his youth Despite his professional tenacity, Jeff had a nurturing nature with a love of dogs, coaching youth sports, and tending to his 12 acre property; especially his pepper plants and the old apple trees.

Jeff is survived and lovingly remembered by his children Ryan and Mikaela Terhune and their mother Lisa Terhune, as well as his current wife Ritika Mehta, his sisters Michele Bain (her children Desiree and Dalton), Jolene Correll, his father Harold Terhune and his step-father Ray Correll. Predeceased by Mom Dolores Correll.

Calling hours will be held at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home in North Rose on Sunday, October 22nd from 2:00 - 4:00pm.